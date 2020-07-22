9301 Oakland Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home is located in a quiet neighborhood in South KC and is ready for a new tenant.



Featuring original hardwood floors throughout the home, spacious living/dining room as well as an eat-in kitchen.



All 3 Bedrooms are located on the main floor and offer plenty of room for the entire family! There is also a large basement bonus room, attached 2 car garage and fully fenced in backyard, perfect for pets!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.