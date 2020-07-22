All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated November 25 2019 at 11:49 PM

9301 Oakland Avenue

9301 Oakland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9301 Oakland Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64138
Fairwood and Robandee

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home is located in a quiet neighborhood in South KC and is ready for a new tenant.

Featuring original hardwood floors throughout the home, spacious living/dining room as well as an eat-in kitchen.

All 3 Bedrooms are located on the main floor and offer plenty of room for the entire family! There is also a large basement bonus room, attached 2 car garage and fully fenced in backyard, perfect for pets!

Move-in Costs:  
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/) 
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only) 
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

