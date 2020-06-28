9236 Wyandotte Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bed 2.5 Bath South KC Split-Level Home - Located just off Wornall Rd and Ward Parkway, this 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath traditional split-level home offers tons of features and an ideal location for any city commuter.



Featuring 2 living spaces (upstairs living/downstairs living) featuring beautiful brick fireplaces on both levels. A large open format kitchen/dining room and 3 large bedrooms on the main level as well as 2 full baths. There is also a half bath on the walk-out basement level. This home also offers a great deck off the back of the home that overlooks the large, fully fenced in backyard.



This home has tons of space and additional storage! Make sure to add it to your list of must-see properties today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*



(RLNE5075829)