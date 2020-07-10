9227 Central

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

South KC Duplex just 1 block off Wornall Rd (Center School District) - This duplex is located in the Center School District and has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The kitchen includes the following appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Garbage Disposal. There is a master bedroom on the first floor with master bath. The second floor has two nice sized bedrooms with a large full bath. There is a gas furnace and electric central air. There is a basement with plenty of storage room and has washer and dryer hookups. Lawn care is provided by the landlord. There is a driveway and 1 car garage with openers. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet. Sorry no vouchers.



See our Website: www.rent-kc.com



Call Laurie for Showing 913-206-0372

Rent is $1,095.00 per Month



(RLNE4824598)