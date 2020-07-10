All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM

9227 Central

9227 Central Street · No Longer Available
Location

9227 Central Street, Kansas City, MO 64114
Bonne Hills

Amenities

South KC Duplex just 1 block off Wornall Rd (Center School District) - This duplex is located in the Center School District and has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The kitchen includes the following appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Garbage Disposal. There is a master bedroom on the first floor with master bath. The second floor has two nice sized bedrooms with a large full bath. There is a gas furnace and electric central air. There is a basement with plenty of storage room and has washer and dryer hookups. Lawn care is provided by the landlord. There is a driveway and 1 car garage with openers. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet. Sorry no vouchers.

Rent is $1,095.00 per Month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9227 Central have any available units?
9227 Central doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9227 Central have?
Some of 9227 Central's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9227 Central currently offering any rent specials?
9227 Central is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9227 Central pet-friendly?
Yes, 9227 Central is pet friendly.
Does 9227 Central offer parking?
Yes, 9227 Central offers parking.
Does 9227 Central have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9227 Central does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9227 Central have a pool?
No, 9227 Central does not have a pool.
Does 9227 Central have accessible units?
No, 9227 Central does not have accessible units.
Does 9227 Central have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9227 Central has units with dishwashers.

