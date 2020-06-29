9202 North East 116 Th Plaza

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly gym pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly gym pool

Another Great Listing From Kevin and Renters Warehouse! NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. Link to video walkthrough coming soon!! This property is available Now schedule a tour . Call or text (816) 529-9960. Liberty North High School area. This very nice four bedroom home is located in a quiet neighborhood with lots of space and bright interior. With a fresh coat of paint in the kitchen to a more neutral color, the main level features a large open kitchen with wood floors and a cozy fireplace in the living room. The large finished basement is great as an additional living space as the backyard includes a wood deck and fence, perfect for entertaining friends and family as well. Rent is $1650+ 7.00 processing/reporting fee per month, $150 one time admin fee, $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $1,650 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required.