All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 9202 North East 116 Th Plaza.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
9202 North East 116 Th Plaza
Last updated May 8 2020 at 5:35 PM

9202 North East 116 Th Plaza

9202 NE 116th Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9202 NE 116th Pl, Kansas City, MO 64157

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
Another Great Listing From Kevin and Renters Warehouse! NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. Link to video walkthrough coming soon!! This property is available Now schedule a tour . Call or text (816) 529-9960. Liberty North High School area. This very nice four bedroom home is located in a quiet neighborhood with lots of space and bright interior. With a fresh coat of paint in the kitchen to a more neutral color, the main level features a large open kitchen with wood floors and a cozy fireplace in the living room. The large finished basement is great as an additional living space as the backyard includes a wood deck and fence, perfect for entertaining friends and family as well. Rent is $1650+ 7.00 processing/reporting fee per month, $150 one time admin fee, $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $1,650 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9202 North East 116 Th Plaza have any available units?
9202 North East 116 Th Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9202 North East 116 Th Plaza have?
Some of 9202 North East 116 Th Plaza's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9202 North East 116 Th Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
9202 North East 116 Th Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9202 North East 116 Th Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, 9202 North East 116 Th Plaza is pet friendly.
Does 9202 North East 116 Th Plaza offer parking?
No, 9202 North East 116 Th Plaza does not offer parking.
Does 9202 North East 116 Th Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9202 North East 116 Th Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9202 North East 116 Th Plaza have a pool?
Yes, 9202 North East 116 Th Plaza has a pool.
Does 9202 North East 116 Th Plaza have accessible units?
No, 9202 North East 116 Th Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 9202 North East 116 Th Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 9202 North East 116 Th Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City
1989 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Northland Heights
3800 NW Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64154
Waldo Heights
8101 Campbell St
Kansas City, MO 64131
Interstate
12 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Flashcube
720 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Retreat at Walnut Creek
1300 NE Parvin Rd
Kansas City, MO 64116
Northland Passage Apartments
6360 N London Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary