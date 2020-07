Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Rent-To-Own Home Near the Stadiums! - Oops, we did it again! Here's another home for rent to own!



This stunning three bedroom one bathroom house is just what you've been looking for, and it is Available NOW!



* 1-acre lot!

* Off-street parking with garage!



Purchase Price: $99,500!

Down payment options: 8,000-10,000!

Monthly payment: $995/month!



Schedule an appointment today!!



(RLNE5277137)