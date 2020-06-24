8935 North East 116th Plaza

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets pool ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities pool pet friendly

Enjoy this great 3 bed room beauty by Kevin McClellan with Renters Warehouse! schedule a showing. Call (816) 529-9960 New plan with Finished Walk-Out Basement! Vaulted Entry,Great Rm w/Fireplace/Built-In For TV & Floor to Ceiling Windows,Open Flr Plan Between Kit & Great Rm,Main Fl.Laundry, Master Suite offers everything you want including Vaulted Ceilings,Ceiling Fan, Plant Shelf, Whirlpool Tub,Seperate Shower,Dbl.Van & Walk-In Closet. Rent is $1645+ 7.00 processing/reporting fee per month, $150 one time admin fee, $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $1645 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required.