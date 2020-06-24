All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 4 2019 at 11:50 PM

8935 North East 116th Plaza

8935 NE 116th Pl · No Longer Available
Location

8935 NE 116th Pl, Kansas City, MO 64157

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Enjoy this great 3 bed room beauty by Kevin McClellan with Renters Warehouse! schedule a showing. Call (816) 529-9960 New plan with Finished Walk-Out Basement! Vaulted Entry,Great Rm w/Fireplace/Built-In For TV & Floor to Ceiling Windows,Open Flr Plan Between Kit & Great Rm,Main Fl.Laundry, Master Suite offers everything you want including Vaulted Ceilings,Ceiling Fan, Plant Shelf, Whirlpool Tub,Seperate Shower,Dbl.Van & Walk-In Closet. Rent is $1645+ 7.00 processing/reporting fee per month, $150 one time admin fee, $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $1645 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8935 North East 116th Plaza have any available units?
8935 North East 116th Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8935 North East 116th Plaza have?
Some of 8935 North East 116th Plaza's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8935 North East 116th Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
8935 North East 116th Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8935 North East 116th Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, 8935 North East 116th Plaza is pet friendly.
Does 8935 North East 116th Plaza offer parking?
No, 8935 North East 116th Plaza does not offer parking.
Does 8935 North East 116th Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8935 North East 116th Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8935 North East 116th Plaza have a pool?
Yes, 8935 North East 116th Plaza has a pool.
Does 8935 North East 116th Plaza have accessible units?
No, 8935 North East 116th Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 8935 North East 116th Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 8935 North East 116th Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
