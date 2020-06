Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bath split-level home, prepared by Conrex with the future resident in mind. Spacious kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances, authentic hardwood floors in bedrooms, and a huge fenced in backyard. This home also features some new flooring, as well as updated modern fixtures throughout.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.