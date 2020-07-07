8649 Sleepy Hollow Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Located minutes away from CERNER and the Ward Parkway Mall. This charming 2 bedroom 1 bathroom is a must see! This home features hardwood floors through out, new paint, beautifully remodeled bathroom and kitchen! Kitchen included stainless steel fridge, oven and microwave. Washer and dryer hook ups are located in the 1 car garage right off the kitchen! Large fenced in backyard is perfect for entertaining! To view this property please go to www.Keyrealtygroupkc.com and apply for a showing!