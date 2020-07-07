All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8649 Sleepy Hollow Rd
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:35 AM

8649 Sleepy Hollow Rd

8649 Sleepy Hollow Road · No Longer Available
Location

8649 Sleepy Hollow Road, Kansas City, MO 64131
Waldo

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located minutes away from CERNER and the Ward Parkway Mall. This charming 2 bedroom 1 bathroom is a must see! This home features hardwood floors through out, new paint, beautifully remodeled bathroom and kitchen! Kitchen included stainless steel fridge, oven and microwave. Washer and dryer hook ups are located in the 1 car garage right off the kitchen! Large fenced in backyard is perfect for entertaining! To view this property please go to www.Keyrealtygroupkc.com and apply for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8649 Sleepy Hollow Rd have any available units?
8649 Sleepy Hollow Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8649 Sleepy Hollow Rd have?
Some of 8649 Sleepy Hollow Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8649 Sleepy Hollow Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8649 Sleepy Hollow Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8649 Sleepy Hollow Rd pet-friendly?
No, 8649 Sleepy Hollow Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 8649 Sleepy Hollow Rd offer parking?
Yes, 8649 Sleepy Hollow Rd offers parking.
Does 8649 Sleepy Hollow Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8649 Sleepy Hollow Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8649 Sleepy Hollow Rd have a pool?
No, 8649 Sleepy Hollow Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8649 Sleepy Hollow Rd have accessible units?
No, 8649 Sleepy Hollow Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8649 Sleepy Hollow Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8649 Sleepy Hollow Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

