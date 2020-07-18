All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 8611 East 93rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8611 East 93rd Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8611 East 93rd Street

8611 East 93rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8611 East 93rd Street, Kansas City, MO 64138
Fairwood and Robandee

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
MOVE IN BEFORE FEBRUARY 8TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT!
NEW YEARS SPECIAL: APPLY FOR THIS PROPERTY BY 2/8/19 AND YOU WILL RECEIVE $400 OFF OF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH OF RENT.

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, kitchen/dining combo, finished basement and 1 car garage.

Awesome Home with elaborate features, a wonderful floor plan, and a good sized lot. With the comfort of its features and GREAT PRICE, this wonderful home will go fast so please inquire about it today. Schedule your self guided tour and Apply today!

Got questions? Interested in other Conrex homes in KC area? Give us a call at 816-629-8440,email rentkansascity@con-rex.com, or visit our website www.rentconrex.com

PETS ARE ALLOWED. Pet deposit of $250 for the first pet and $100 for each additional pet. 3 pet maximum. Also $25 a month in pet rent per month and an additional $10 for each additional pet. Pet rent is nonrefundable.

Renters insurance will be required.

Unfortunately, the property has not qualified for Section 8.

EVERYONE OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST APPLY!

Please visit https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/ to see our Rental Criteria.

**NOTE: Beware of online scams! Conrex does not do appointment showings with an agent. All of our homes are shown via the Rently personal showing option. If someone is offering to show you this home, that is a scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, so if you have seen this or any other Conrex home on Craigslist, that is a scam.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8611 East 93rd Street have any available units?
8611 East 93rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 8611 East 93rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
8611 East 93rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8611 East 93rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8611 East 93rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 8611 East 93rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 8611 East 93rd Street offers parking.
Does 8611 East 93rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8611 East 93rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8611 East 93rd Street have a pool?
No, 8611 East 93rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 8611 East 93rd Street have accessible units?
No, 8611 East 93rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8611 East 93rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8611 East 93rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8611 East 93rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8611 East 93rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windemere
601 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Six40
640 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Ashton Place
414 W 89th St
Kansas City, MO 64114
Sky on Main
920 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Scholars Row
5522 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64110
Stockyards Place
1515 Genessee St
Kansas City, MO 64102
6020 Rockhill Rd
6020 Rockhill Road
Kansas City, MO 64110
2109 Broadway Lofts
2109 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopCoves NorthHanover Place
WaldoNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
West PlazaBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary