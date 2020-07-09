Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Report This Listing
Location
8547 North Gower Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64154
Coves North
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8547 North Gower Avenue have any available units?
8547 North Gower Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 8547 North Gower Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8547 North Gower Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8547 North Gower Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8547 North Gower Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8547 North Gower Avenue offer parking?
No, 8547 North Gower Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8547 North Gower Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8547 North Gower Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8547 North Gower Avenue have a pool?
No, 8547 North Gower Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8547 North Gower Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8547 North Gower Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8547 North Gower Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8547 North Gower Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8547 North Gower Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8547 North Gower Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
