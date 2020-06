Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful recently updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo located in North Kansas City. Move in ready! Beautiful designer paint color throughout the home. Brand new stunning living room floor. The beautiful trees in the back make for a stunning and peaceful view from both bedrooms. The Master Bedroom balcony is the perfect place for your morning coffee. Click on the link on this page to schedule a showing, or call us at 913-583-1515 with any questions!