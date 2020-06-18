8517 NW 81st Ter

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

VIRTUAL TOUR https://tinyurl.com/8517NW81 See this roaming single family home, open floor plan, vaulted ceilings with plenty of space, three bedrooms, two and a half baths with carpet in main areas. Open deck and wooded back yard. This is a great house for the price!! Many unique features, and room to grow.

Prairie Point

Congress

Park hill

3 bedroom

2.5 Bath

2 Car Garage



New on Market Great Location Peaceful mornings or relaxing afternoon sitting on your swing under the covered porch. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is a corner lot in the Park Hill High School district. Plenty of room for entertaining or kids play room in the finished basement. Great north land location close to entertainment and dining.



*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit* *This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time* *Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00 This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 application fee for anyone over the age of 18, living in the home; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.