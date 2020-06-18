All apartments in Kansas City
8517 NW 81st Ter
8517 NW 81st Ter

8517 Northwest 81st Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

8517 Northwest 81st Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64152
Park Forest

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
VIRTUAL TOUR https://tinyurl.com/8517NW81 See this roaming single family home, open floor plan, vaulted ceilings with plenty of space, three bedrooms, two and a half baths with carpet in main areas. Open deck and wooded back yard. This is a great house for the price!! Many unique features, and room to grow.
Prairie Point
Congress
Park hill
3 bedroom
2.5 Bath
2 Car Garage

New on Market Great Location Peaceful mornings or relaxing afternoon sitting on your swing under the covered porch. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is a corner lot in the Park Hill High School district. Plenty of room for entertaining or kids play room in the finished basement. Great north land location close to entertainment and dining.

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit* *This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time* *Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00 This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 application fee for anyone over the age of 18, living in the home; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8517 NW 81st Ter have any available units?
8517 NW 81st Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8517 NW 81st Ter have?
Some of 8517 NW 81st Ter's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8517 NW 81st Ter currently offering any rent specials?
8517 NW 81st Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8517 NW 81st Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 8517 NW 81st Ter is pet friendly.
Does 8517 NW 81st Ter offer parking?
Yes, 8517 NW 81st Ter offers parking.
Does 8517 NW 81st Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8517 NW 81st Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8517 NW 81st Ter have a pool?
No, 8517 NW 81st Ter does not have a pool.
Does 8517 NW 81st Ter have accessible units?
No, 8517 NW 81st Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 8517 NW 81st Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8517 NW 81st Ter has units with dishwashers.
