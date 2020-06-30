All apartments in Kansas City
8425 NE 109th Ct
8425 NE 109th Ct

8425 Northeast 109th Court · No Longer Available
Location

8425 Northeast 109th Court, Kansas City, MO 64157

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful family home - 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage home on a cul-de-sac lot with open and spacious atrium floor plan. Entry level features big family room with high vaulted ceiling and gas burning fireplace. Upper level features an eat in kitchen with wood floors and pantry. This level also has 2nd and 3rd bedrooms and 2nd full bath. LARGE master bedroom on its own level with high ceilings and tall windows. Master bath with double vanities, jetted tub and separate shower. Finished walk out lower level with second family room, laundry room and also 4th bedroom and 3rd full bath. Access to the backyard from the kitchen and lower level. Backyard features a huge two-tiered deck and fenced yard. This home also has a community pool and playground. Pets welcome with a $500 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $25 per pet per month in rent. Rent is $1850 with a $1850 deposit. Home will be available November 1st. Sorry we do not accept section 8 or vouchers.

(RLNE5251877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8425 NE 109th Ct have any available units?
8425 NE 109th Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8425 NE 109th Ct have?
Some of 8425 NE 109th Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8425 NE 109th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8425 NE 109th Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8425 NE 109th Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 8425 NE 109th Ct is pet friendly.
Does 8425 NE 109th Ct offer parking?
Yes, 8425 NE 109th Ct offers parking.
Does 8425 NE 109th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8425 NE 109th Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8425 NE 109th Ct have a pool?
Yes, 8425 NE 109th Ct has a pool.
Does 8425 NE 109th Ct have accessible units?
No, 8425 NE 109th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8425 NE 109th Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 8425 NE 109th Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

