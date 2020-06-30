8425 NE 109th Ct

Amenities

Beautiful family home - 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage home on a cul-de-sac lot with open and spacious atrium floor plan. Entry level features big family room with high vaulted ceiling and gas burning fireplace. Upper level features an eat in kitchen with wood floors and pantry. This level also has 2nd and 3rd bedrooms and 2nd full bath. LARGE master bedroom on its own level with high ceilings and tall windows. Master bath with double vanities, jetted tub and separate shower. Finished walk out lower level with second family room, laundry room and also 4th bedroom and 3rd full bath. Access to the backyard from the kitchen and lower level. Backyard features a huge two-tiered deck and fenced yard. This home also has a community pool and playground. Pets welcome with a $500 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $25 per pet per month in rent. Rent is $1850 with a $1850 deposit. Home will be available November 1st. Sorry we do not accept section 8 or vouchers.



