Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8405 East 103rd Terrace
Last updated March 30 2019 at 10:53 PM

8405 East 103rd Terrace

8405 East 103rd Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

8405 East 103rd Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Hickman Mills South

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is a great home! Brick/Frame Raised Ranch offering spacious layout with kitchen and dining room combo. Lower level access to 2 car attached garage. It's easily accessible and convenient to major interstates 470 and 435 as well as 71 highway making it easy to get anywhere in the city.

"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8405 East 103rd Terrace have any available units?
8405 East 103rd Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 8405 East 103rd Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
8405 East 103rd Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8405 East 103rd Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 8405 East 103rd Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 8405 East 103rd Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 8405 East 103rd Terrace offers parking.
Does 8405 East 103rd Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8405 East 103rd Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8405 East 103rd Terrace have a pool?
No, 8405 East 103rd Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 8405 East 103rd Terrace have accessible units?
No, 8405 East 103rd Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 8405 East 103rd Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 8405 East 103rd Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8405 East 103rd Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 8405 East 103rd Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
