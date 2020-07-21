8302 N. Everton C

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage dogs allowed

Duplex near Parkhill Schools - This North Kansas City, Missouri duplex offers 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. The kitchen includes refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer. The home has a fireplace in the large living room. There is off-street parking with a one car attached garage. Central Air and Gas Furnace. Parkville High School is 2 blocks from the duplex. Sorry no vouchers



Call Rick for Showing 913-221-6517

Rent 775.00 per Month.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE3370829)