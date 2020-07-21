All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 8302 N. Everton C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8302 N. Everton C
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM

8302 N. Everton C

8302 North Everton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

8302 North Everton Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64152
Park Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
Duplex near Parkhill Schools - This North Kansas City, Missouri duplex offers 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. The kitchen includes refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer. The home has a fireplace in the large living room. There is off-street parking with a one car attached garage. Central Air and Gas Furnace. Parkville High School is 2 blocks from the duplex. Sorry no vouchers

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call Rick for Showing 913-221-6517
Rent 775.00 per Month.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3370829)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8302 N. Everton C have any available units?
8302 N. Everton C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8302 N. Everton C have?
Some of 8302 N. Everton C's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8302 N. Everton C currently offering any rent specials?
8302 N. Everton C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8302 N. Everton C pet-friendly?
Yes, 8302 N. Everton C is pet friendly.
Does 8302 N. Everton C offer parking?
Yes, 8302 N. Everton C offers parking.
Does 8302 N. Everton C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8302 N. Everton C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8302 N. Everton C have a pool?
No, 8302 N. Everton C does not have a pool.
Does 8302 N. Everton C have accessible units?
No, 8302 N. Everton C does not have accessible units.
Does 8302 N. Everton C have units with dishwashers?
No, 8302 N. Everton C does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cambria
333 W 46th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64112
Kinsley Forest Apartments
5400 N Summit St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Haven
10500 Hillcrest Rd
Kansas City, MO 64134
The Briarcliff City Apartments
3880 N Mulberry Dr
Kansas City, MO 64116
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64108
Bellerive
214 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Westport Central
301 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Regency North Apartments
6024 N Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKansas City 2 Bedroom Apartments
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopCoves NorthHanover Place
WaldoNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
West PlazaBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary