All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 8240 N Holmes Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8240 N Holmes Street
Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:09 AM

8240 N Holmes Street

8240 North Holmes Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8240 North Holmes Street, Kansas City, MO 64118
Jefferson Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
MOVE-IN READY - 4 bed, 2 bath - Newly Rehabbed - GORGEOUS AND OVER-SIZED!!! This spacious 4 bedroom ranch sits on a large lot, boasts a huge kitchen with LOTS of cabinet and counter space, and has a finished basement with ample storage and washer/dryer hookups! You'll appreciate the yard and privacy when relaxing or entertaining on the enormous deck! Great location--tucked in a desirable neighborhood and close to everything! A MUST see!

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

(RLNE5670105)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8240 N Holmes Street have any available units?
8240 N Holmes Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8240 N Holmes Street have?
Some of 8240 N Holmes Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8240 N Holmes Street currently offering any rent specials?
8240 N Holmes Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8240 N Holmes Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8240 N Holmes Street is pet friendly.
Does 8240 N Holmes Street offer parking?
No, 8240 N Holmes Street does not offer parking.
Does 8240 N Holmes Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8240 N Holmes Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8240 N Holmes Street have a pool?
No, 8240 N Holmes Street does not have a pool.
Does 8240 N Holmes Street have accessible units?
No, 8240 N Holmes Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8240 N Holmes Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8240 N Holmes Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arabell - 3740 Warwick
3740 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Retreat at Woodlands Apartments
510 E 101st St
Kansas City, MO 64170
Waldo Heights
8101 Campbell St
Kansas City, MO 64131
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave
Kansas City, MO 64137
Piper Lofts
117 W 20th St
Kansas City, MO 64108
Infinity at Plaza West
4440 Roanoke Pkwy
Kansas City, MO 64111
Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick
3926 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Ricardo
811 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary