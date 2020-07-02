8240 N Holmes Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated carpet

MOVE-IN READY - 4 bed, 2 bath - Newly Rehabbed - GORGEOUS AND OVER-SIZED!!! This spacious 4 bedroom ranch sits on a large lot, boasts a huge kitchen with LOTS of cabinet and counter space, and has a finished basement with ample storage and washer/dryer hookups! You'll appreciate the yard and privacy when relaxing or entertaining on the enormous deck! Great location--tucked in a desirable neighborhood and close to everything! A MUST see!



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.



We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.



At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.



Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.



