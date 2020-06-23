All apartments in Kansas City
8236 Flora Ave
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:23 AM

8236 Flora Ave

8236 Flora Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8236 Flora Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64131
Marlborough Heights - Marlborough Pride

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 bed, 2 bath South KC! **HALF OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT - Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net.

John T. Hartman Elementary
Center Alternative
Center Sr. High

Disclaimer: School attendance zone boundaries are supplied by Maponics and are subject to change. Check with the applicable school district prior to making a decision based on these boundaries.

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE2529450)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8236 Flora Ave have any available units?
8236 Flora Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8236 Flora Ave have?
Some of 8236 Flora Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8236 Flora Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8236 Flora Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8236 Flora Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8236 Flora Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8236 Flora Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8236 Flora Ave does offer parking.
Does 8236 Flora Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8236 Flora Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8236 Flora Ave have a pool?
No, 8236 Flora Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8236 Flora Ave have accessible units?
No, 8236 Flora Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8236 Flora Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8236 Flora Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
