8217 Flora Avenue

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This great 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Kansas City has tons of space! Large open living room leads into dining and kitchen area. Lots of cabinets in kitchen for storage! Bedrooms are spacious with room to spread out. The master bedroom hold one of the bathrooms. Sun porch at the back of the house and fenced back yard is large with plenty of space for entertaining!



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $950, Available 5/22/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.