Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

8217 Flora Avenue

8217 Flora Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8217 Flora Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64131
Marlborough Heights - Marlborough Pride

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This great 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Kansas City has tons of space! Large open living room leads into dining and kitchen area. Lots of cabinets in kitchen for storage! Bedrooms are spacious with room to spread out. The master bedroom hold one of the bathrooms. Sun porch at the back of the house and fenced back yard is large with plenty of space for entertaining!

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $950, Available 5/22/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8217 Flora Avenue have any available units?
8217 Flora Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 8217 Flora Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8217 Flora Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8217 Flora Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8217 Flora Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8217 Flora Avenue offer parking?
No, 8217 Flora Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8217 Flora Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8217 Flora Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8217 Flora Avenue have a pool?
No, 8217 Flora Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8217 Flora Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8217 Flora Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8217 Flora Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8217 Flora Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8217 Flora Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8217 Flora Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

