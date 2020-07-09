8049 E 107th St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated courtyard some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d4657cc01b ----

Look no further! This home is fully updated and absolutely beautiful.



This home features an open layout, new paint and carpet, updated fixtures, and new tile flooring in the kitchen.



You'll love how open and bright this home is. You'll find plenty of windows that allow lots of natural light. The bedrooms offer functional living space and ample closet room.



Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.



Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website. homeriverkansascity.com



*Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.



**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $925.00 breaks down as follows:

? Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00

? Non-refundable fee of $350.00

? Refundable deposit of $475.00

o Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount



This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).



Security Deposit: 925.00

Parking: Driveway

Lease Length: 12, 18 or 24 month

Subdivision: N/A

Nearest Cross Street: E 107th St/Bristol Terrace

Square Footage: 900

Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/3/1

House Number: 8049

Bathroom: 1

Bedrooms: 3

Pets: Size limited(additional deposit may be required)

Utilities Included: none

Price Specials: none



Cats Ok

Filter Easy Program