Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8049 E 107th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8049 E 107th St

8049 E 107th St · No Longer Available
Location

8049 E 107th St, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
courtyard
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d4657cc01b ----
Look no further! This home is fully updated and absolutely beautiful.

This home features an open layout, new paint and carpet, updated fixtures, and new tile flooring in the kitchen.

You'll love how open and bright this home is. You'll find plenty of windows that allow lots of natural light. The bedrooms offer functional living space and ample closet room.

Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.

Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website. homeriverkansascity.com

*Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.

**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $925.00 breaks down as follows:
? Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00
? Non-refundable fee of $350.00
? Refundable deposit of $475.00
o Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).

Security Deposit: 925.00
Parking: Driveway
Lease Length: 12, 18 or 24 month
Subdivision: N/A
Nearest Cross Street: E 107th St/Bristol Terrace
Square Footage: 900
Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/3/1
House Number: 8049
Bathroom: 1
Bedrooms: 3
Pets: Size limited(additional deposit may be required)
Utilities Included: none
Price Specials: none

Cats Ok
Filter Easy Program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8049 E 107th St have any available units?
8049 E 107th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8049 E 107th St have?
Some of 8049 E 107th St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8049 E 107th St currently offering any rent specials?
8049 E 107th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8049 E 107th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8049 E 107th St is pet friendly.
Does 8049 E 107th St offer parking?
Yes, 8049 E 107th St offers parking.
Does 8049 E 107th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8049 E 107th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8049 E 107th St have a pool?
No, 8049 E 107th St does not have a pool.
Does 8049 E 107th St have accessible units?
No, 8049 E 107th St does not have accessible units.
Does 8049 E 107th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8049 E 107th St does not have units with dishwashers.

