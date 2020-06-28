All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 8020 Park Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8020 Park Avenue
Last updated April 14 2020 at 5:44 PM

8020 Park Avenue

8020 Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8020 Park Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Marlborough Heights - Marlborough Pride

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Another Great Listing from Renters Warehouse! NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. Link to video walkthrough coming soon!! Available NOW. Hurry, these don't last long in this price range! To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent. You will also need to have reasonable credit and good rental history. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to rent. There is also a one-time $150 administrative fee. Pets negotiable with a non refundable deposit and owner approval. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care/snow removal. This home won't last long, schedule your showing today https://showmojo.com/l/1a50120021 this owner does not take section 8 or housing vouchers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8020 Park Avenue have any available units?
8020 Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 8020 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8020 Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8020 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8020 Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 8020 Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 8020 Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8020 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8020 Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8020 Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 8020 Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8020 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8020 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8020 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8020 Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8020 Park Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8020 Park Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coach House
655 E Minor Dr
Kansas City, MO 64131
4314 Warwick Boulevard
4314 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Brookside51
5100 Oak St
Kansas City, MO 64112
The Hamilton
701 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
600 Central Street
600 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64106
Blvd 64 Apartments
6404 The Paseo
Kansas City, MO 64131
Forest Park Apartments
4623 NE Winn Rd
Kansas City, MO 64117

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary