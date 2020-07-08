7937 Michigan Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool

Super cute fully renovated ranch on quiet street. Nothing to do but move in! Don't let the size fool you, this home has a very wide open, modern style that feels really spacious, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, beautiful kitchen with lots of cabinet space. The basement has plenty of storage space and also an entrance into the large, private back yard, and much, much more. This is a must see and it wont last long. TO QUALIFY YOU MUST CURRENTLY BE WORKING, MAKE 3 TIMES THE CURRENT RENT, NO PREVIOUS EVICTIONS UNLESS PAID, AND PASS CRIMINAL BACKGROUND CHECK. Fee's include $45 application fee, $150 one time administrative fee when approved, $7 monthly payment processing fee.