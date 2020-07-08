All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 7937 Michigan Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7937 Michigan Avenue
Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:20 PM

7937 Michigan Avenue

7937 Michigan Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7937 Michigan Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Marlborough Heights - Marlborough Pride

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Super cute fully renovated ranch on quiet street. Nothing to do but move in! Don't let the size fool you, this home has a very wide open, modern style that feels really spacious, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, beautiful kitchen with lots of cabinet space. The basement has plenty of storage space and also an entrance into the large, private back yard, and much, much more. This is a must see and it wont last long. TO QUALIFY YOU MUST CURRENTLY BE WORKING, MAKE 3 TIMES THE CURRENT RENT, NO PREVIOUS EVICTIONS UNLESS PAID, AND PASS CRIMINAL BACKGROUND CHECK. Fee's include $45 application fee, $150 one time administrative fee when approved, $7 monthly payment processing fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7937 Michigan Avenue have any available units?
7937 Michigan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 7937 Michigan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7937 Michigan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7937 Michigan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7937 Michigan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 7937 Michigan Avenue offer parking?
No, 7937 Michigan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7937 Michigan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7937 Michigan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7937 Michigan Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7937 Michigan Avenue has a pool.
Does 7937 Michigan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7937 Michigan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7937 Michigan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7937 Michigan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7937 Michigan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7937 Michigan Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arabell - 3740 Warwick
3740 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Coach House
655 E Minor Dr
Kansas City, MO 64131
Kinsley Forest Apartments
5400 N Summit St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Canyon Creek
9355 Bales Dr
Kansas City, MO 64132
Prairie Walk Apartment Homes
11026 College Ln
Kansas City, MO 64137
Maple Flats
511 Maple Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
Hemingway Heights - 3635-3645 Warwick
3635-3645 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Eastwood Crossings
7000 Crabapple Ln
Kansas City, MO 64129

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary