7937 Michigan Avenue

Amenities
Super cute fully renovated ranch on quiet street. Nothing to do but move in! Don't let the size fool you, this home has a very wide open, modern style that feels really spacious, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, beautiful kitchen with lots of cabinet space. The basement has plenty of storage space and also an entrance into the large, private back yard, and much, much more. This is a must see and it wont last long. TO QUALIFY YOU MUST CURRENTLY BE WORKING, MAKE 3 TIMES THE CURRENT RENT, NO PREVIOUS EVICTIONS UNLESS PAID, AND PASS CRIMINAL BACKGROUND CHECK. Fee's include $45 application fee, $150 one time administrative fee when approved, $7 monthly payment processing fee.