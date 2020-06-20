7919 Jefferson Street, Kansas City, MO 64114 Waldo
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Remodeled Waldo Bungalow with huge backyard - This recently remodeled home has 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. It has hardwoods through out the house. The bath features a natural slate tile floor with a tub shower combo. Two of the bedrooms are on the first floor and the third bedroom is on the second floor. The second floor bedroom has built-in dresser and two huge closets. The kitchen comes with all appliances including a dishwasher and gas stove. This house has a full basement that includes washer and dryer. It has a 1 car attached garage with opener as well as a huge fenced in backyard.
For showings call Spencer @ (913) 484-4879
(RLNE3697309)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7919 Jefferson have any available units?
7919 Jefferson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.