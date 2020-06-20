7919 Jefferson

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Remodeled Waldo Bungalow with huge backyard - This recently remodeled home has 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. It has hardwoods through out the house. The bath features a natural slate tile floor with a tub shower combo. Two of the bedrooms are on the first floor and the third bedroom is on the second floor. The second floor bedroom has built-in dresser and two huge closets. The kitchen comes with all appliances including a dishwasher and gas stove. This house has a full basement that includes washer and dryer. It has a 1 car attached garage with opener as well as a huge fenced in backyard.



For showings call Spencer @ (913) 484-4879



(RLNE3697309)