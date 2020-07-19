All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7823 Blue Ridge Boulevard

7823 Blue Ridge Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7823 Blue Ridge Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64138
Raytown

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** Sign a lease by Dec. 10th and receive December Rent Free!

You really must come and see this beautiful, completely remodeled rental property located just off Blue Ridge Blvd and E. 79th St. close to Raytown South Middle School, shopping and more!

Featuring amazing hardwood flooring throughout the house, updated laminate flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms, and new carpet in the master bedroom.

This home has also received a brand new kitchen, new countertops, cabinetry, fixtures, and appliances!

This home really does feel brand new! A new refrigerator will be installed before move-in!  

Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher programs*

Voepel Property Management
www.rentalskc.com
(816) 405-4845
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7823 Blue Ridge Boulevard have any available units?
7823 Blue Ridge Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7823 Blue Ridge Boulevard have?
Some of 7823 Blue Ridge Boulevard's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7823 Blue Ridge Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
7823 Blue Ridge Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7823 Blue Ridge Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 7823 Blue Ridge Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 7823 Blue Ridge Boulevard offer parking?
No, 7823 Blue Ridge Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 7823 Blue Ridge Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7823 Blue Ridge Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7823 Blue Ridge Boulevard have a pool?
No, 7823 Blue Ridge Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 7823 Blue Ridge Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 7823 Blue Ridge Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 7823 Blue Ridge Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 7823 Blue Ridge Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
