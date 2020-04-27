7711 Sni a Bar Road

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Are you looking for a cute house with 4 beds and 1.5 baths? You’ve found it!



This home is now open for showings. It features beautiful hardwood flooring, new kitchen countertops, a remodeled bathroom, and a spacious backyard.



This house is located in southeast Kansas City and is right off of highway 435. It is close to plenty of restaurants and shopping as well.



Come visit this house today before its too late!



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.