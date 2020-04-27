All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated October 21 2019 at 9:06 PM

7711 Sni a Bar Road

7711 Sni a Bar Road · No Longer Available
Location

7711 Sni a Bar Road, Kansas City, MO 64129
Eastwood Hill East

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Are you looking for a cute house with 4 beds and 1.5 baths? You’ve found it!

This home is now open for showings. It features beautiful hardwood flooring, new kitchen countertops, a remodeled bathroom, and a spacious backyard.

This house is located in southeast Kansas City and is right off of highway 435. It is close to plenty of restaurants and shopping as well.

Come visit this house today before its too late!

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7711 Sni a Bar Road have any available units?
7711 Sni a Bar Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 7711 Sni a Bar Road currently offering any rent specials?
7711 Sni a Bar Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7711 Sni a Bar Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7711 Sni a Bar Road is pet friendly.
Does 7711 Sni a Bar Road offer parking?
No, 7711 Sni a Bar Road does not offer parking.
Does 7711 Sni a Bar Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7711 Sni a Bar Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7711 Sni a Bar Road have a pool?
No, 7711 Sni a Bar Road does not have a pool.
Does 7711 Sni a Bar Road have accessible units?
No, 7711 Sni a Bar Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7711 Sni a Bar Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7711 Sni a Bar Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7711 Sni a Bar Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7711 Sni a Bar Road does not have units with air conditioning.
