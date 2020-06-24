7700 E 113th St

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning carpet range

This 936 Sq ft property has 4 bedrooms and 2 FULL bathrooms. Refrigerator and Stove included. Central Air Conditioning. Attached garage.

Come ready to rent this beauty today!



Serious Applicants ONLY!

Must meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET

CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team 816-237-8668