Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7700 E 113th St
Last updated May 9 2020 at 7:35 AM
7700 E 113th St
7700 East 113th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
7700 East 113th Street, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 936 Sq ft property has 4 bedrooms and 2 FULL bathrooms. Refrigerator and Stove included. Central Air Conditioning. Attached garage.
Come ready to rent this beauty today!
Serious Applicants ONLY!
Must meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET
CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team 816-237-8668
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7700 E 113th St have any available units?
7700 E 113th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7700 E 113th St have?
Some of 7700 E 113th St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7700 E 113th St currently offering any rent specials?
7700 E 113th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7700 E 113th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7700 E 113th St is pet friendly.
Does 7700 E 113th St offer parking?
Yes, 7700 E 113th St offers parking.
Does 7700 E 113th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7700 E 113th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7700 E 113th St have a pool?
No, 7700 E 113th St does not have a pool.
Does 7700 E 113th St have accessible units?
No, 7700 E 113th St does not have accessible units.
Does 7700 E 113th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7700 E 113th St does not have units with dishwashers.
