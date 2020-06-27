All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM

7403 E. 107th St.

7403 East 107th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7403 East 107th Street, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bed 1 Bath South KC Home - ***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!

This house is located close to shops, restaurants, and more!

This house features brand new carpet and LTV flooring. Also, matching stainless steel appliances, a completely renovated bathroom, and a big yard as well! (not gated)

Make sure you add this to your list of must-see properties!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher programs*

(RLNE5054159)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7403 E. 107th St. have any available units?
7403 E. 107th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7403 E. 107th St. have?
Some of 7403 E. 107th St.'s amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7403 E. 107th St. currently offering any rent specials?
7403 E. 107th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7403 E. 107th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7403 E. 107th St. is pet friendly.
Does 7403 E. 107th St. offer parking?
No, 7403 E. 107th St. does not offer parking.
Does 7403 E. 107th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7403 E. 107th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7403 E. 107th St. have a pool?
No, 7403 E. 107th St. does not have a pool.
Does 7403 E. 107th St. have accessible units?
No, 7403 E. 107th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 7403 E. 107th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7403 E. 107th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
