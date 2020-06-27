7403 E. 107th St.

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel carpet

4 Bed 1 Bath South KC Home - ***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!



This house is located close to shops, restaurants, and more!



This house features brand new carpet and LTV flooring. Also, matching stainless steel appliances, a completely renovated bathroom, and a big yard as well! (not gated)



Make sure you add this to your list of must-see properties!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher programs*



(RLNE5054159)