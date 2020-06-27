7403 E. 107th St.

Amenities
4 Bed 1 Bath South KC Home - ***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!
This house is located close to shops, restaurants, and more!
This house features brand new carpet and LTV flooring. Also, matching stainless steel appliances, a completely renovated bathroom, and a big yard as well! (not gated)
Make sure you add this to your list of must-see properties!
Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher programs*
(RLNE5054159)