Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7002 Cleveland Avenue

7002 Cleveland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7002 Cleveland Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Self Help Neighborhood Council

Amenities

pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
These one- and two-bedroom apartments are located just minutes away from the Waldo area, The Kansas City Zoo and Swope Park!

– Pets welcome
– Secured-entry doors
– Off-street parking

A 10-minute drive from Waldo, this apartment puts the neighborhood's local fare right at your fingertips. Grab dinner at Summit Grill or Bōru Ramen Bar and stop for ice cream at Betty Rae's!

These apartments are just a 15-minute drive from Trader Joe's and Target on Ward Parkway.

Enjoy a day in the sunshine! These apartments are four minutes from the Kansas City Zoo and Swope Park.

Contact us today to start your application!

Section 8 Options Available.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7002 Cleveland Avenue have any available units?
7002 Cleveland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 7002 Cleveland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7002 Cleveland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7002 Cleveland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7002 Cleveland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7002 Cleveland Avenue offer parking?
No, 7002 Cleveland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7002 Cleveland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7002 Cleveland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7002 Cleveland Avenue have a pool?
No, 7002 Cleveland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7002 Cleveland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7002 Cleveland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7002 Cleveland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7002 Cleveland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7002 Cleveland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7002 Cleveland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
