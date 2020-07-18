6821 Cleveland Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

This 2 bedroom, 1 bath, just went through renovations. Complete! Added laundry room, kitchen, bathrooms and all. Inside and out. New doors, windows, and so much more.



Ready for the person to call it home, that will care for the home and enjoy our home to now yours. New AC added.



Just removed all the carpet and redid the wooden floors through out. Gorgeous!



No section 8 programs, we do ask for proof of income and ID. No extra for pets. We love our Hairy children too. No additional deposit required, but please do tell us so we can add them to your emergency list incase of a fire.



Bring your Appliances, or we can provide them for additional deposit.



Tenant pays all utilities, must place in your name before move in date. If placed in our name, additional 1,000 for utilities will be required. So save your money and put it in your name.



Must provide ID and proof of income prior to showing.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.