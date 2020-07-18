All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 6821 Cleveland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
6821 Cleveland Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 6:41 PM

6821 Cleveland Avenue

6821 Cleveland Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2055485
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6821 Cleveland Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Foxtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 837 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This 2 bedroom, 1 bath, just went through renovations. Complete! Added laundry room, kitchen, bathrooms and all. Inside and out. New doors, windows, and so much more.

Ready for the person to call it home, that will care for the home and enjoy our home to now yours. New AC added.

Just removed all the carpet and redid the wooden floors through out. Gorgeous!

No section 8 programs, we do ask for proof of income and ID. No extra for pets. We love our Hairy children too. No additional deposit required, but please do tell us so we can add them to your emergency list incase of a fire.

Bring your Appliances, or we can provide them for additional deposit.

Tenant pays all utilities, must place in your name before move in date. If placed in our name, additional 1,000 for utilities will be required. So save your money and put it in your name.

Must provide ID and proof of income prior to showing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6821 Cleveland Avenue have any available units?
6821 Cleveland Avenue has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6821 Cleveland Avenue have?
Some of 6821 Cleveland Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6821 Cleveland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6821 Cleveland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6821 Cleveland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6821 Cleveland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6821 Cleveland Avenue offer parking?
No, 6821 Cleveland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6821 Cleveland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6821 Cleveland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6821 Cleveland Avenue have a pool?
No, 6821 Cleveland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6821 Cleveland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6821 Cleveland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6821 Cleveland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6821 Cleveland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 6821 Cleveland Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Bicycle Club
7909 N Granby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Township Apartments Home
400 NE 103rd St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Ashton Place
414 W 89th St
Kansas City, MO 64114
The Ridge at Chestnut
8701 Chestnut Cir
Kansas City, MO 64131
Stuart Hall
2121 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Altitude 970
6301 N. Klamm Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
Chouteau Heights
5145 NE Chouteau Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64119
Clyde Manor
350 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopCoves NorthHanover Place
WaldoNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
West PlazaBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity