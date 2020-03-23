All apartments in Kansas City
6810 Monroe Ave
Last updated April 4 2020 at 7:36 AM

6810 Monroe Ave

6810 Monroe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6810 Monroe Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Self Help Neighborhood Council

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This 746 Sq ft property was built in 1954 has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Awesome updated kitchen new Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher included. Central Air Conditioning. New carpet, Attached garage. Come ready to rent this beauty today! View our website WWW.USREEBPM.COM Serious Applicants ONLY! SECTION 8 Welcome must have a 2 bed voucher or must meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6810 Monroe Ave have any available units?
6810 Monroe Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6810 Monroe Ave have?
Some of 6810 Monroe Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6810 Monroe Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6810 Monroe Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6810 Monroe Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6810 Monroe Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6810 Monroe Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6810 Monroe Ave offers parking.
Does 6810 Monroe Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6810 Monroe Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6810 Monroe Ave have a pool?
No, 6810 Monroe Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6810 Monroe Ave have accessible units?
No, 6810 Monroe Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6810 Monroe Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6810 Monroe Ave has units with dishwashers.

