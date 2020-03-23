6810 Monroe Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

This 746 Sq ft property was built in 1954 has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Awesome updated kitchen new Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher included. Central Air Conditioning. New carpet, Attached garage. Come ready to rent this beauty today! View our website WWW.USREEBPM.COM Serious Applicants ONLY! SECTION 8 Welcome must have a 2 bed voucher or must meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity