Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
6702 E 100th St
Last updated April 16 2019 at 1:56 PM

6702 E 100th St

6702 East 100th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6702 East 100th Street, Kansas City, MO 64134
Fairlane

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/854c1f4008 ----
1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!

Come check out this extra spaciosu 5 bed, 3 bathroom home in Southern Kansas City!

Enjoy being minutes away from the freeway, dining and shopping while still being nestled away in a quiet area of town.

This home has gorgeous hardwood floors in the dining room. The living room is nice and cozy with a fireplace, offering the perfect room to enjoy on a cold winter\'s night.

The mostly finished basement provides extra living space and a cool retreat during Summer heat.

Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website. s Rent

Dogs Ok Up To 25lbs
Hardwood Floor
No Cats
Tile Floor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6702 E 100th St have any available units?
6702 E 100th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 6702 E 100th St currently offering any rent specials?
6702 E 100th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6702 E 100th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6702 E 100th St is pet friendly.
Does 6702 E 100th St offer parking?
No, 6702 E 100th St does not offer parking.
Does 6702 E 100th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6702 E 100th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6702 E 100th St have a pool?
No, 6702 E 100th St does not have a pool.
Does 6702 E 100th St have accessible units?
No, 6702 E 100th St does not have accessible units.
Does 6702 E 100th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6702 E 100th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6702 E 100th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6702 E 100th St does not have units with air conditioning.

