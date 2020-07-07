6702 E 100th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/854c1f4008 ----

1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!



Come check out this extra spaciosu 5 bed, 3 bathroom home in Southern Kansas City!



Enjoy being minutes away from the freeway, dining and shopping while still being nestled away in a quiet area of town.



This home has gorgeous hardwood floors in the dining room. The living room is nice and cozy with a fireplace, offering the perfect room to enjoy on a cold winter\'s night.



The mostly finished basement provides extra living space and a cool retreat during Summer heat.



Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website. s Rent



Tile Floor