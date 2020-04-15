6500 Paseo Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64131 Neighborhood United For Action
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated home near minutes from Brookside area - Come check out this 2bed/1bath home with easy access to Highway 71 and is just minutes away from the Brookside area for shopping and dinning. We accept Housing Choice Vouchers.
(RLNE4576368)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6500 Paseo Blvd have any available units?
6500 Paseo Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.