All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 6500 Paseo Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
6500 Paseo Blvd
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

6500 Paseo Blvd

6500 Paseo Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6500 Paseo Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64131
Neighborhood United For Action

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated home near minutes from Brookside area - Come check out this 2bed/1bath home with easy access to Highway 71 and is just minutes away from the Brookside area for shopping and dinning. We accept Housing Choice Vouchers.

(RLNE4576368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6500 Paseo Blvd have any available units?
6500 Paseo Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 6500 Paseo Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
6500 Paseo Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6500 Paseo Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 6500 Paseo Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 6500 Paseo Blvd offer parking?
No, 6500 Paseo Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 6500 Paseo Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6500 Paseo Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6500 Paseo Blvd have a pool?
No, 6500 Paseo Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 6500 Paseo Blvd have accessible units?
No, 6500 Paseo Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 6500 Paseo Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6500 Paseo Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6500 Paseo Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6500 Paseo Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arabell - 3740 Warwick
3740 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Market Station
240 W 2nd St
Kansas City, MO 64105
The Landing at Briarcliff
1601 NW 38th St
Kansas City, MO 64116
Retreat at Tiffany Woods
9519 N Ambassador Dr
Kansas City, MO 64154
Scholars Row
5522 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64110
Chouteau Heights
5145 NE Chouteau Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64119
6020 Rockhill Rd
6020 Rockhill Road
Kansas City, MO 64110
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64112

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary