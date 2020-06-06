All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 6315 NE 48th Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
6315 NE 48th Ct
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

6315 NE 48th Ct

6315 48th Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6315 48th Court, Kansas City, MO 64119
Maple Park West

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
6315 NE 48th Ct Available 05/15/20 AVAILABLE SOON! - Gorgeous 3 bed, 2 bath in the Northland - Pardon our dust as we finish making this house your home! This exceptionally done rehab features: new carpet, new flooring ceiling fans, freshly painted, completely updated kitchen with tons of cabinet space, and large yard perfect for summer entertaining. This home is in a great location close to coffee shops, pharmacies, restaurants and shopping! Close to everything and excellent highway access to downtown Kansas City. Nothing to do but move in!

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

(RLNE5756291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6315 NE 48th Ct have any available units?
6315 NE 48th Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6315 NE 48th Ct have?
Some of 6315 NE 48th Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6315 NE 48th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6315 NE 48th Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6315 NE 48th Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6315 NE 48th Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6315 NE 48th Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6315 NE 48th Ct offers parking.
Does 6315 NE 48th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6315 NE 48th Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6315 NE 48th Ct have a pool?
No, 6315 NE 48th Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6315 NE 48th Ct have accessible units?
No, 6315 NE 48th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6315 NE 48th Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 6315 NE 48th Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Province of Briarcliff
1282 NW Vivion Rd
Kansas City, MO 64118
Falcon Falls
6943 N Bedford Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Coach House
655 E Minor Dr
Kansas City, MO 64131
51 Main
5050 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64112
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave
Kansas City, MO 64137
Chouteau Heights
5145 NE Chouteau Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64119
Steeplechase Apartments
311 NW 96th St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64112

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary