6102 E. 96th Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/448a18a0b5 ---- SPECIAL - GET $200 OFF OCTOBER RENT IF YOU MOVE IN BY SEPTEMBER 20TH Spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home with finished basement. Features large living room with hardwood floors, eat in kitchen with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher, spacious bedrooms, private master 1/2 bath, large open finished basement and 2 car garage. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community’s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW™) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 1/2 Bath 2 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Finished Basement Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Washer/Dryer Hookups