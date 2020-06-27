All apartments in Kansas City
5909 Wornall Rd
Last updated June 25 2020 at 7:43 AM

5909 Wornall Rd

5909 Wornall Road · (816) 373-0227
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5909 Wornall Road, Kansas City, MO 64113
Wornall Homestead

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2090 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Great House located close to all that Kansas City has to offer! Location, Location, Location!
There is so much new in this Property! Dont Miss out on This One! Fireplace is non-functioning.
Beautiful Hardwoods, Stainless Appliances, New Paint, the list goes on and on.....
3bedroom/2.5 bathrooms
Off Street Parking
Rent $2095/Deposit $2000
Sorry, NO Section 8 is Accepted

*If credit score is below 700 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
*Additional pet fee required based on size and number of pets*

This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for each application credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. Application fee is Non-Refundable. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Application fees are Non-Refundable. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions or prior criminal charges in the past two years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5909 Wornall Rd have any available units?
5909 Wornall Rd has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5909 Wornall Rd have?
Some of 5909 Wornall Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5909 Wornall Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5909 Wornall Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5909 Wornall Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5909 Wornall Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5909 Wornall Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5909 Wornall Rd offers parking.
Does 5909 Wornall Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5909 Wornall Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5909 Wornall Rd have a pool?
No, 5909 Wornall Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5909 Wornall Rd have accessible units?
No, 5909 Wornall Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5909 Wornall Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5909 Wornall Rd has units with dishwashers.
