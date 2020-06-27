5909 Wornall Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Great House located close to all that Kansas City has to offer! Location, Location, Location!

There is so much new in this Property! Dont Miss out on This One! Fireplace is non-functioning.

Beautiful Hardwoods, Stainless Appliances, New Paint, the list goes on and on.....

3bedroom/2.5 bathrooms

Off Street Parking

Rent $2095/Deposit $2000

*If credit score is below 700 we require a double deposit*

*Additional pet fee required based on size and number of pets*



This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for each application credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. Application fee is Non-Refundable. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Application fees are Non-Refundable. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions or prior criminal charges in the past two years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.