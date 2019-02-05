5809 Woodland

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Midtown Single Family Home near UMKC/Rockhurst - This Kansas City, Missouri midtown area home offers 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. The home has carpeting throughout. The kitchen includes: refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. There are washer/dryer hookups in the unfinished basement area. Central Air. The backyard is fenced. The home has a private driveway for off-street parking. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet. Sorry no Vouchers.



Call David for Showing. 913-484-4555

Rent is $875.00 Per Month



(RLNE4201552)