Kansas City, MO
5809 Woodland
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:25 AM

5809 Woodland

5809 Woodland Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5809 Woodland Ave, Kansas City, MO 64110
Blue Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Midtown Single Family Home near UMKC/Rockhurst - This Kansas City, Missouri midtown area home offers 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. The home has carpeting throughout. The kitchen includes: refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. There are washer/dryer hookups in the unfinished basement area. Central Air. The backyard is fenced. The home has a private driveway for off-street parking. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet. Sorry no Vouchers.

Call David for Showing. 913-484-4555
Rent is $875.00 Per Month

(RLNE4201552)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5809 Woodland have any available units?
5809 Woodland doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5809 Woodland have?
Some of 5809 Woodland's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5809 Woodland currently offering any rent specials?
5809 Woodland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5809 Woodland pet-friendly?
Yes, 5809 Woodland is pet friendly.
Does 5809 Woodland offer parking?
Yes, 5809 Woodland offers parking.
Does 5809 Woodland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5809 Woodland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5809 Woodland have a pool?
No, 5809 Woodland does not have a pool.
Does 5809 Woodland have accessible units?
No, 5809 Woodland does not have accessible units.
Does 5809 Woodland have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5809 Woodland has units with dishwashers.
