5804 NE Albany Avenue

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5804 NE Albany Ave - 5804 NE Albany Ave is a 2 bed 1 bath home located in NKC!



-Fridge

-Range

-W/D connections

-Carpet & Wood flooring

-Ceiling fans

-Bonus room

-Attic

-Mudroom

-Dining room

-Front deck



Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).



We do not accept Section 8.



Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816) 343-4595 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.



$725.00 monthly rent

$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18

$725.00 security deposit upon approval

$300.00 non-refundable pet fee

$250.00 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet



Qualification Criteria

- Minimum credit score 550

- No evictions in the last 3 years

- No multiple evictions

- No money owed to local utilities

- Income of 3x one month's rent

- No felonies for violent crimes



