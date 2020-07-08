All apartments in Kansas City
5804 NE Albany Avenue

5804 Northeast Albany · No Longer Available
Location

5804 Northeast Albany, Kansas City, MO 64119
Maple Park West

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5804 NE Albany Ave - 5804 NE Albany Ave is a 2 bed 1 bath home located in NKC!

-Fridge
-Range
-W/D connections
-Carpet & Wood flooring
-Ceiling fans
-Bonus room
-Attic
-Mudroom
-Dining room
-Front deck

Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).

We do not accept Section 8.

Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816) 343-4595 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.

$725.00 monthly rent
$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$725.00 security deposit upon approval
$300.00 non-refundable pet fee
$250.00 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet

Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- Income of 3x one month's rent
- No felonies for violent crimes

(RLNE5204050)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5804 NE Albany Avenue have any available units?
5804 NE Albany Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5804 NE Albany Avenue have?
Some of 5804 NE Albany Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5804 NE Albany Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5804 NE Albany Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5804 NE Albany Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5804 NE Albany Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5804 NE Albany Avenue offer parking?
No, 5804 NE Albany Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5804 NE Albany Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5804 NE Albany Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5804 NE Albany Avenue have a pool?
No, 5804 NE Albany Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5804 NE Albany Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5804 NE Albany Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5804 NE Albany Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5804 NE Albany Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

