5418 Rockhill Road

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Don’t miss out on this renovated 3 bed 2 bath house.



This home features stunning hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and bedrooms. The renovated kitchen offers new flooring, a new tile backsplash, and matching stainless steel appliances. The bath on the main floor has also been renovated with a new vanity and new tiling. This home features three great sized bedrooms, the upstairs bedroom also offers a full bath. The front porch and the wrap-around driveway are other great features of this home.



This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of 71 hwy. It is surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment, dining, and parks. It is also just a short drive from downtown KC! Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*?

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.