Kansas City, MO
5418 Rockhill Road
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

5418 Rockhill Road

5418 Rockhill Road · No Longer Available
Location

5418 Rockhill Road, Kansas City, MO 64110
Western 49-63

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don’t miss out on this renovated 3 bed 2 bath house.

This home features stunning hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and bedrooms. The renovated kitchen offers new flooring, a new tile backsplash, and matching stainless steel appliances. The bath on the main floor has also been renovated with a new vanity and new tiling. This home features three great sized bedrooms, the upstairs bedroom also offers a full bath. The front porch and the wrap-around driveway are other great features of this home.

This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of 71 hwy. It is surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment, dining, and parks. It is also just a short drive from downtown KC! Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*?
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5418 Rockhill Road have any available units?
5418 Rockhill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5418 Rockhill Road have?
Some of 5418 Rockhill Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5418 Rockhill Road currently offering any rent specials?
5418 Rockhill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5418 Rockhill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5418 Rockhill Road is pet friendly.
Does 5418 Rockhill Road offer parking?
No, 5418 Rockhill Road does not offer parking.
Does 5418 Rockhill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5418 Rockhill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5418 Rockhill Road have a pool?
No, 5418 Rockhill Road does not have a pool.
Does 5418 Rockhill Road have accessible units?
No, 5418 Rockhill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5418 Rockhill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5418 Rockhill Road does not have units with dishwashers.

