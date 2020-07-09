5301 Skiles Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This nicely redone 4 bedroom home in Kansas City has plenty to offer. Spacious living room with wall of windows for beautiful natural light. Eat-in Kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space for storage and meal-prep. Home also features 4 spacious bedrooms. Fourth bedroom can also be used as a family room or den. Back yard is huge - great for spending time outdoors! There’s no basement so the washer/dryer are on the first level. The home has an attached one car garage.



Rental Terms: Rent: $945, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $945, Available 9/27/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

