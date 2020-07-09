All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated November 12 2019 at 4:27 AM

5301 Skiles Avenue

5301 Skiles Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5301 Skiles Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64129
Eastwood Hill East

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This nicely redone 4 bedroom home in Kansas City has plenty to offer. Spacious living room with wall of windows for beautiful natural light. Eat-in Kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space for storage and meal-prep. Home also features 4 spacious bedrooms. Fourth bedroom can also be used as a family room or den. Back yard is huge - great for spending time outdoors! There’s no basement so the washer/dryer are on the first level. The home has an attached one car garage.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $945, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $945, Available 9/27/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5301 Skiles Avenue have any available units?
5301 Skiles Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5301 Skiles Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5301 Skiles Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5301 Skiles Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5301 Skiles Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5301 Skiles Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5301 Skiles Avenue offers parking.
Does 5301 Skiles Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5301 Skiles Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5301 Skiles Avenue have a pool?
No, 5301 Skiles Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5301 Skiles Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5301 Skiles Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5301 Skiles Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5301 Skiles Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5301 Skiles Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5301 Skiles Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

