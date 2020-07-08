All apartments in Kansas City
Location

520 East 45th Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
Southmoreland

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful unique home nestled in quaint Southmoreland neighborhood across from the Nelson-Atkins Museum. Lots of space and amenities close to everything.

Mid Century Modern home by architect Peter Keleti nestled in the quaint Southmoreland area a hip and quite neighborhood, across from the Nelson-Atkins Museum and a block from the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art. Just a short walk to Southmoreland park or Gillham park.

Lots of open space and natural light, perfect for entertaining includes private fenced in backyard and patio as well as a spacious dining room, living room and library .

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/520-e-45th-st-kansas-city-mo-64110-usa/6fecd064-fd10-4651-9f6a-de9da4785a44

(RLNE5783732)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 East 45th Street have any available units?
520 East 45th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 East 45th Street have?
Some of 520 East 45th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 East 45th Street currently offering any rent specials?
520 East 45th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 East 45th Street pet-friendly?
No, 520 East 45th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 520 East 45th Street offer parking?
Yes, 520 East 45th Street offers parking.
Does 520 East 45th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 East 45th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 East 45th Street have a pool?
No, 520 East 45th Street does not have a pool.
Does 520 East 45th Street have accessible units?
No, 520 East 45th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 520 East 45th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 East 45th Street has units with dishwashers.

