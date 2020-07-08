520 East 45th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful unique home nestled in quaint Southmoreland neighborhood across from the Nelson-Atkins Museum. Lots of space and amenities close to everything.



Mid Century Modern home by architect Peter Keleti nestled in the quaint Southmoreland area a hip and quite neighborhood, across from the Nelson-Atkins Museum and a block from the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art. Just a short walk to Southmoreland park or Gillham park.



Lots of open space and natural light, perfect for entertaining includes private fenced in backyard and patio as well as a spacious dining room, living room and library .



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/520-e-45th-st-kansas-city-mo-64110-usa/6fecd064-fd10-4651-9f6a-de9da4785a44



(RLNE5783732)