All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5163 Palmer Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5163 Palmer Dr.
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:07 AM

5163 Palmer Dr.

5163 Palmer Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5163 Palmer Drive, Kansas City, MO 64129
Eastwood Hill East

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
South KC Home for Rent! 3 Bedroom $875/Month Raytown School District! - Awesome ranch style home in a quiet cul-de-sac in south KC. Ready for move in! Pets ok with extra pet deposit.

Eastwood Hills Elementary- Raytown Middle- Raytown Sr. High

Applications found at www.rentkc.net Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no extensive criminal history, proof of net income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history. This property is NOT currently accepting section 8.
We require renter's insurance and a two year lease.
At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at (660) 210-2461 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

(RLNE3844046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5163 Palmer Dr. have any available units?
5163 Palmer Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5163 Palmer Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5163 Palmer Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5163 Palmer Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5163 Palmer Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 5163 Palmer Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 5163 Palmer Dr. offers parking.
Does 5163 Palmer Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5163 Palmer Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5163 Palmer Dr. have a pool?
No, 5163 Palmer Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 5163 Palmer Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5163 Palmer Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5163 Palmer Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5163 Palmer Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5163 Palmer Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5163 Palmer Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hills Apartments
525 NW 55th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64118
Canyon Creek
9355 Bales Dr
Kansas City, MO 64132
Second and Delaware
122 Delaware Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Commerce Tower
911 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64105
The Wonder Shops and Flats
1108 East 30th Street
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Grand
1125 Grand Ave
Kansas City, MO 64106
Northland Passage Apartments
6360 N London Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
NoRi Apartments
735 NW 60th St
Kansas City, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary