5163 Palmer Dr.

pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

South KC Home for Rent! 3 Bedroom $875/Month Raytown School District! - Awesome ranch style home in a quiet cul-de-sac in south KC. Ready for move in! Pets ok with extra pet deposit.



Eastwood Hills Elementary- Raytown Middle- Raytown Sr. High



Applications found at www.rentkc.net Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no extensive criminal history, proof of net income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history. This property is NOT currently accepting section 8.

We require renter's insurance and a two year lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.



