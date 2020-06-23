Rent Calculator
Kansas City, MO
5115 North Bellaire Avenue
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:55 PM
5115 North Bellaire Avenue
5115 North Bellaire Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
5115 North Bellaire Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64119
Maple Park West
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
cats allowed
parking
some paid utils
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
Close to liberty 3 bedrooms complete remodel granite, hardwoods and cabinets
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/kansas-city-mo?lid=11848172
(RLNE5073185)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5115 North Bellaire Avenue have any available units?
5115 North Bellaire Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5115 North Bellaire Avenue have?
Some of 5115 North Bellaire Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5115 North Bellaire Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5115 North Bellaire Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5115 North Bellaire Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5115 North Bellaire Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5115 North Bellaire Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5115 North Bellaire Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5115 North Bellaire Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5115 North Bellaire Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5115 North Bellaire Avenue have a pool?
No, 5115 North Bellaire Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5115 North Bellaire Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5115 North Bellaire Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5115 North Bellaire Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5115 North Bellaire Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
