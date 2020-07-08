4921 Highland Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking

This 2 bedroom home located near 50th and The Paseo offers kitchen appliances, main floor laundry, off street parking, a covered front porch, and a possible 3rd bedroom or large office/mudroom. Hardwoods & newer windows throughout.



NO Vouchers



$50 app fee

$625 rent / $600 deposit

$250 pet fee, per pet.



*NO felonies or evictions in the last 10 years, even if paid off, or dismissed. Income requirement is 3x the monthly rent.



**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.