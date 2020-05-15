All apartments in Kansas City
4910 E 45th St

4910 East 45th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4910 East 45th Street, Kansas City, MO 64130
Vineyard

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
4910 E 45th St, Kansas City, MO 64130
Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Independence available immediately for rent.??

3BR / 1Ba available now

cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
house
w/d hookups
off-street parking

Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath house for rent in Independence. Available immediately for $695.00 rent with a $350.00 security deposit and a $25.00 application fee.

Major qualifications necessary are.

-Monthly income greater or equal 3.3 times the monthly rent
-no evictions or bankruptcies within the last 5 years
-strong rental history
-Favorable credit

Please call for more info.

(RLNE4623809)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

