4816 Jarboe Street - 1

Amenities
Fabulous West Plaza location with all of the charm!
Well maintained by local owner/property manager.
Walking distance to the Country Club Plaza!
This luxurious apartment features:
-Large living room and dining room with arched doorways
-Sun-filled bonus room with beautiful porch attached
-Updated kitchen with white cabinets and stainless steel appliances and additional pantry/storage space
-Large bedrooms/Master bedroom has a half bath ensuite and an additional adjoining room to use as an office, sitting room, or closet/storage space
-Hardwood floors throughout
-Beautiful shared outdoor courtyard that is maintained by owner
-Washer/dryer
-One car attached garage spot with opener
-Basement storage space
Tenant responsible for electric and additional gas utility fee.
Owner maintains lawn care.
No pets please.