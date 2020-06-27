4816 Jarboe Street - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

Fabulous West Plaza location with all of the charm!

Well maintained by local owner/property manager.

Walking distance to the Country Club Plaza!

This luxurious apartment features:

-Large living room and dining room with arched doorways

-Sun-filled bonus room with beautiful porch attached

-Updated kitchen with white cabinets and stainless steel appliances and additional pantry/storage space

-Large bedrooms/Master bedroom has a half bath ensuite and an additional adjoining room to use as an office, sitting room, or closet/storage space

-Hardwood floors throughout

-Beautiful shared outdoor courtyard that is maintained by owner

-Washer/dryer

-One car attached garage spot with opener

-Basement storage space

Tenant responsible for electric and additional gas utility fee.

Owner maintains lawn care.

No pets please.