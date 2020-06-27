All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated May 1 2020 at 3:15 AM

4816 Jarboe Street - 1

4816 Jarboe Street
Location

4816 Jarboe Street, Kansas City, MO 64112
West Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fabulous West Plaza location with all of the charm!
Well maintained by local owner/property manager.
Walking distance to the Country Club Plaza!
This luxurious apartment features:
-Large living room and dining room with arched doorways
-Sun-filled bonus room with beautiful porch attached
-Updated kitchen with white cabinets and stainless steel appliances and additional pantry/storage space
-Large bedrooms/Master bedroom has a half bath ensuite and an additional adjoining room to use as an office, sitting room, or closet/storage space
-Hardwood floors throughout
-Beautiful shared outdoor courtyard that is maintained by owner
-Washer/dryer
-One car attached garage spot with opener
-Basement storage space
Tenant responsible for electric and additional gas utility fee.
Owner maintains lawn care.
No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4816 Jarboe Street - 1 have any available units?
4816 Jarboe Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4816 Jarboe Street - 1 have?
Some of 4816 Jarboe Street - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4816 Jarboe Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4816 Jarboe Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4816 Jarboe Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4816 Jarboe Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4816 Jarboe Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4816 Jarboe Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 4816 Jarboe Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4816 Jarboe Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4816 Jarboe Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 4816 Jarboe Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4816 Jarboe Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4816 Jarboe Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4816 Jarboe Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4816 Jarboe Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.
