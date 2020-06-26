All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 11 2019 at 9:10 PM

4801 Evanston Avenue

4801 Evanston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4801 Evanston Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64133
Stayton Meadows

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
If you are looking for a peaceful setting - this is the place. This true ranch sits beautifully under a canopy of shade trees on a huge corner lot. Back yard is equally as large and inviting. New flooring in kitchen & upstairs bath. New back splash & dishwasher. Gleaming refinished hardwood floors in dining, great room & all bedrooms. Finished walk out basement with huge laundry room, full bath,
office, rec room and non-conforming 4th bedroom.
"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4801 Evanston Avenue have any available units?
4801 Evanston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4801 Evanston Avenue have?
Some of 4801 Evanston Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4801 Evanston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4801 Evanston Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4801 Evanston Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4801 Evanston Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4801 Evanston Avenue offer parking?
No, 4801 Evanston Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4801 Evanston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4801 Evanston Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4801 Evanston Avenue have a pool?
No, 4801 Evanston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4801 Evanston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4801 Evanston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4801 Evanston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4801 Evanston Avenue has units with dishwashers.
