Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool google fiber

1 Bedroom apartment located right off the Plaza in Kansas City, MO. 5 minute drive to Westport, 10 minute drive to Power n Light district. Leasing is flexible up to October 15th, 2019 and can be extended at that point. Furnished with oven, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer in basement. Google Fiber available. Community rooms, patios, business office, pool, and gym. Questions? Just ask!