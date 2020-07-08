All apartments in Kansas City
4317 Highland Avenue

4317 Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4317 Highland Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64110
Ivanhoe Southwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
You don't won't to miss out on this charming 2 BR 1 BA home with hardwoods throughout the home with lots of character.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4317 Highland Avenue have any available units?
4317 Highland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4317 Highland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4317 Highland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4317 Highland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4317 Highland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4317 Highland Avenue offer parking?
No, 4317 Highland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4317 Highland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4317 Highland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4317 Highland Avenue have a pool?
No, 4317 Highland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4317 Highland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4317 Highland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4317 Highland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4317 Highland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4317 Highland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4317 Highland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

