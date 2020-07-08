All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

431 East 79th Terrace

431 East 79th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

431 East 79th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64131
Waldo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This stunning newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home is now ready for new tenants! There are gorgeous newly installed hardwood floors throughout the home. The remodeled kitchen offers a matching set of top of the line stainless steel appliances and new granite countertops, as well as a new subway tile backsplash. The upstairs bath has been remodeled with a new vanity offering plenty of counter space as well as a new shower and two mirrors. The basement which offers a large hangout room, storage and a washer and dryer is another great feature to this home.

Hurry and add this property to your list of must-see properties, it won't last long!

The property is located in the Waldo area which is in southern Kansas City and is a great location for shopping, dining and entertainment.

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 431 East 79th Terrace have any available units?
431 East 79th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 431 East 79th Terrace have?
Some of 431 East 79th Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 431 East 79th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
431 East 79th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 East 79th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 431 East 79th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 431 East 79th Terrace offer parking?
No, 431 East 79th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 431 East 79th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 431 East 79th Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 East 79th Terrace have a pool?
No, 431 East 79th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 431 East 79th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 431 East 79th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 431 East 79th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 431 East 79th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

