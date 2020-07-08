431 East 79th Terrace

Amenities

This stunning newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home is now ready for new tenants! There are gorgeous newly installed hardwood floors throughout the home. The remodeled kitchen offers a matching set of top of the line stainless steel appliances and new granite countertops, as well as a new subway tile backsplash. The upstairs bath has been remodeled with a new vanity offering plenty of counter space as well as a new shower and two mirrors. The basement which offers a large hangout room, storage and a washer and dryer is another great feature to this home.



The property is located in the Waldo area which is in southern Kansas City and is a great location for shopping, dining and entertainment.



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

