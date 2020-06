Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

Recently Refreshed 3 bedroom home, privacy with currently no homes on either side!



If interested in more information please visit

https://gorentkc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp



No Cats

Please don't apply if you don't ;

Have the security deposit money

1st Months Rent

1 year proof of employment

No criminal history