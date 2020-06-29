All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

3909 E 60th Ter II-058

3909 East 60th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

3909 East 60th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64130
Swope Parkway - Elmwood

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3909 E 60th Ter - Move in Ready! - This 912 sq ft home was built in 1950 has 2 bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms. Features include 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, updated paint and flooring.

*NO Section 8.

$35 Application fee per adult. No evictions in 3 years. Must make 3.25x of the monthly rent. Verifiable income and rental history. Pets are okay with non refundable pet fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

For the fastest response, please call 816.503.6219 Or email Celeste at kcleasing@csaproperty.com for more information.

(RLNE5557433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3909 E 60th Ter II-058 have any available units?
3909 E 60th Ter II-058 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 3909 E 60th Ter II-058 currently offering any rent specials?
3909 E 60th Ter II-058 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3909 E 60th Ter II-058 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3909 E 60th Ter II-058 is pet friendly.
Does 3909 E 60th Ter II-058 offer parking?
No, 3909 E 60th Ter II-058 does not offer parking.
Does 3909 E 60th Ter II-058 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3909 E 60th Ter II-058 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3909 E 60th Ter II-058 have a pool?
No, 3909 E 60th Ter II-058 does not have a pool.
Does 3909 E 60th Ter II-058 have accessible units?
No, 3909 E 60th Ter II-058 does not have accessible units.
Does 3909 E 60th Ter II-058 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3909 E 60th Ter II-058 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3909 E 60th Ter II-058 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3909 E 60th Ter II-058 does not have units with air conditioning.
